Plan for a rainy commute on Wednesday in Omaha area

Plan for a raw commute Wednesday morning in Omaha and then rain throughout the day.

At daybreak, the weather is expected to be rainy, windy and chilly, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are likely to be blowing from 10 to 20 mph, and temperatures are forecast to be about 50 degrees. Rain is likely.

The National Weather Service office in Valley is forecasting a high chance of rain from about 6 a.m. through midnight. Winds are forecast to diminish by noon. The storm is expected to bring more than an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

Brett Albright, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service, said there's a slight chance for flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rain earlier this week.

"There could be some significant ponding on streets, but there's not a major flash-flood threat," Albright said.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.