Powerful storms spin out damaging winds, tornadoes, lightning show in Nebraska, Iowa

A powerful storm system on Tuesday unleashed damaging winds and hail across the region, scattered a handful of tornadoes across northwest Iowa and whipped up smoky grass fires in the Omaha metro and elsewhere.

Emergency sirens sounded in the Omaha metro when a storm with tornadic potential moved across northern Douglas County.

The storms provided an impressive display of lightning.

Numerous tornado warnings were issued across the region, and as of 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service had received at least four reports of tornadoes in Pocahontas and Humboldt Counties, Iowa. Early reports indicated those tornados traveled through rural areas.

Thunderstorm wind gusts reached 55 mph to in excess of 60 mph, downing some tree limbs and causing some power outages. However, as of late Tuesday evening, no widespread power outages had been reported.

Before the storms arrived in the metro, strong winds fueled a grass fire near the Interstate 80-Interstate 29 interchange in Council Bluffs, just across the Missouri River from Omaha. Hazy smoke was visible throughout downtown and the smoky conditions led to lane and access closures along the interstates.

Wind-whipped fires caused problems elsewhere too. Near Missouri Valley, local authorities say a Woodhouse dealership caught fire.

A grass fire also blocked travel along U.S. 2 in southwest Iowa and Nebraska Highway 8 south of Wymore.

As an indication of how unstable the atmosphere was on Tuesday, Randy Adkins, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., pointed to blizzard warnings across the Dakotas and the record warmth in eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures in the Omaha metro climbed more than 20 degrees in the afternoon as warm moist air poured in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all set temperature records. The high reached 91 degrees in Omaha and Lincoln, breaking the previous record of 86 degrees for those cities. Norfolk reached 89 degrees, breaking its record of 85 degrees.

