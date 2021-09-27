 Skip to main content
Rain, cooler weather to push out record heat in Nebraska
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.

Much needed rain is forecast Wednesday, followed by cooler weather, which would ease dry conditions and end a spell of record temperatures.

Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the Omaha metro could get between one-half and 1.5 inches of rain over the next couple of days. Intermittent rain also is possible into early next week, he said. That's good news because Omaha has only received about one-third of its normal September rainfall.

Most of the forecast rain is likely to fall Wednesday evening into Thursday, he said. Expected rain totals are low enough in the metro that flooding is unlikely in the Omaha area, he said.

High temperatures at the start of the week set records after topping out in the low to mid 90s, which is about 20 degrees above average.

Beginning Thursday, highs in the metro should peak in the low to mid-70s and by early next week, the mercury isn't expected to climb out of the 60s, Allbright said.

On Monday, Omaha and Lincoln, at 93 and 94 degrees, respectively, exceeded their old daily record, set in 1956, by a degree. Hastings, North Platte, Imperial and Broken Bow also set daily records Monday. Hastings and Grand Island set daily records on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Omaha's high reached 94 degrees, far short of the record, 100 degrees, for Sept. 28.

Nancy Gaarder

