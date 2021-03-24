Rain expected to stick around southeast Nebraska before it dries up Saturday

Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa before drier conditions return this weekend, a meteorologist said Wednesday.

After some early morning rain in the Omaha area, Wednesday's highs were expected to be in the low 50s, with a slight chance of rain continuing throughout the day. The forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday also called for a slight chance of rain, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

"Then we could see another quarter to a half inch of rain on Friday," Gross said. "There will be chances for rain late Friday night, but it doesn't look like the Omaha area will get much."

Omaha is experiencing its wettest start for a year on record with 7.22 inches of rain recorded through Tuesday, said Scott Dergan, another Valley-based weather service meteorologist. That eclipses the mark of 6.13 inches set in 1915.

"We actually have over an inch more rain than that previous mark," he said. "We've had wetter 82-day periods, but those have come in the summer."

Omaha recorded 1.03 inches of rain Tuesday, topping the previous record for the date of .99, which was set in 1973.