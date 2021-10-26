Rain likely to stick around all day Wednesday

The rain that moved into the Omaha area early Wednesday is likely to stick around all day.

The National Weather Service office in Valley is predicting 1 inch to 1½ inches of rain Wednesday. Clint Aegerter, a Valley-based meteorologist, said some localized higher amounts of up to 3 inches could be recorded in spots.

The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday evening, but light rain could persist into Thursday. Thursday also will be windy, with north-northwest wind gusts of 30-40 mph, Aegerter said.

Friday looks like it will be dry and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A high in the upper 50s is expected for Saturday. Sunday's highs likely will be around 50.

