Rain likely to stick around all day Wednesday
Check out a look at the roots of an 82-year-old tree that fell during a thunderstorm in Omaha.

The rain that moved into the Omaha area early Wednesday is likely to stick around all day.

The National Weather Service office in Valley is predicting 1 inch to 1½ inches of rain Wednesday. Clint Aegerter, a Valley-based meteorologist, said some localized higher amounts of up to 3 inches could be recorded in spots.

The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday evening, but light rain could persist into Thursday. Thursday also will be windy, with north-northwest wind gusts of 30-40 mph, Aegerter said.

Friday looks like it will be dry and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A high in the upper 50s is expected for Saturday. Sunday's highs likely will be around 50.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

