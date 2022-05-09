Rains have eased drought and fire risk in Nebraska — for now

The rain has finally come, and with it, the good news text messages have followed.

“I cannot tell you how much we needed that,” one Nebraska farmer texted UNL Climatologist Gannon Rush. “Things were looking pretty gloomy.”

“We are beyond happy right now,” another farmer wrote to Rush. “We thought the pivots were going to be working overtime.”

Rush tracks the weather and its impacts for the High Plains Regional Climate Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He said the recent rains have been just what the state needed in the wake of drought, wildfires and dismal ag conditions.

For the week April 28 to May 4, virtually the entire state received at least an inch of rain, according to the High Plains Climate Center, and a large swath received 3 to 4 inches, if not more. The Omaha metro area has received more than 2 inches since April 28, according to the National Weather Service.

“This could not have not come at a better time,” Rush said. “We all saw how everything was shaping up — with fire and heading into the planting season pretty dry. It was looking pretty gloomy.”

While nearly all of Nebraska remains in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the rain has lessened its severity. About 62% of the state was in severe to extreme drought as of last week, down from 76% the week before. Those percentages are expected to improve again this week.

“The fire risk has decreased substantially,” said Cliff Cole, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte. “It’s absolutely good news.”

Aggressive wildfires in April burned more than 118,000 acres across the state, claiming two lives and injuring at least 15.

Rush said some of the rains have been gully-washers that generated high totals but didn’t generate much benefit because the water ran off. Other rains have been gentle enough to soak in.

Northwest of Columbus, a volunteer weather observer reported 6.29 inches in a single storm on April 28, Rush said. There were unconfirmed reports of 10-plus inches of rain in that area, he said.

Near Arapahoe in southwest Nebraska, where about 35,000 acres burned in early April, more than 4½ inches of rain fell from late April into early May, he said

“That is more precipitation in one week for that area than the past seven months combined,” Rush said.

Still, the drought isn’t over, both Rush and Cole said.

“It’s important to remember that May and June are our money months for rainfall,” Cole said. “That’s when we get our heaviest rains. In July, the rains become a little more hit or miss.”

The national Climate Prediction Center’s long-term outlook indicates that above-average temperatures and below- normal rainfall could be the dominant pattern through July. If that happens, a couple of bad heat waves and drought-like weather would erase spring gains.

“This has been a great step for us, but people need to be cautious that this might not continue,” Rush said.

