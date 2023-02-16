If you thought Thursday morning's snow was insane, you were right.

Remarkably high snowfall rates — similar to the "lake effect" snows in the Great Lakes region — fell in Omaha Thursday morning.

Within just a few hours, 8 inches to 10 inches of snow had accumulated in parts of eastern Nebraska, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas, according to the National Weather Service. Normally, that kind of snow might take a whole day to accumulate.

Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said sensors at Eppley Airfield recorded a snowfall rate of 2 inches an hour at 8 a.m. and 3 inches an hour at 9 a.m.

"Even 1 to 2 inches an hour is considered a high snow rate in our area," he said. "But to see 3 inches an hour is a rare event. ... It's pretty amazing."

The peak of the snowfall occurred during morning rush hour, complicating efforts of crews to clear roads and workers to get to their jobs.

Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department summed up conditions in this tweet Thursday morning:

"If you don't need to be out, don't. Lots of stalled or stuck vehicles in snow ALL over the city. Good day to watch a movie or play board game with kiddos."

It's been a wild morning! We know there are more reports out there and it is still snowing in some areas , but we wanted to give you an idea of how the snow stacked up across the area through 10:30am in some areas, but not all. pic.twitter.com/0iRoeWzbpl — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 16, 2023

The City of Omaha had more than 100 city trucks clearing main and secondary streets Thursday morning, according to a social media post by Mayor Jean Stothert. Neighborhood contractors were to plow residential streets, she said.

Roads and highways across southeast Nebraska were almost all completely snow-covered as of midmorning, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

By late morning, snowfall rates had abated significantly, which was a reflection, Mead said, of the storm's speed.

"This is a fast-moving weather system, and that is another interesting about thing about this," Mead said. Normally when Omaha racks up a 9-inch snow total, it's over a period of hours.

Weather conditions should improve into the weekend. Sunshine returns to Omaha on Friday and temperatures over the weekend warm into the 40s.

However, metro area residents will want to step gingerly for the next several days. Daytime melting will refreeze overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

