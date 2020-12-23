Remember Christmas 2009? Friday won’t look anything like it

Global warming is creating opposing conditions in which bigger snowstorms are possible, but snowy days may become less likely. This is because the warmer the atmosphere becomes, the more moisture it can hold and the more it can snow. But as the atmosphere warms, that moisture is less likely to fall as snow.

(For Nebraska, 2020 so far ranks as the 21st warmest in 126 years of record-keeping, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Globally, the planet is experiencing one of its warmest years on record.)

Total snowfall doesn’t appear to be trending higher or lower, Dewey said, but there is a definite trend toward fewer days with snow on the ground. Lincoln and Omaha are seeing about 20 fewer days with snow cover over the last 30 years, he said.

“Have you noticed that snow doesn’t stay around as long?” he asked. “Used to be, people could count on snowshoeing and snowmobiling in the winter. You can’t do that any more.”

Lack of moisture can’t be blamed for a change in snow cover.

Looking just at precipitation trends, Nebraska has seen an increase in winter precipitation over the last 30 years, Shulski said. The state has gained an average of about three-quarters of an inch of precipitation during winter over that period.