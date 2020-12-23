Remember Christmas 2009? Friday won’t look anything like it

For Christmas 2009, Omahans hunkered down in a sudden, enforced quarantine as a blizzard raged outside.
Families scrapped their holiday trips across town, church services were canceled, people holed up at Eppley Airfield rather than drive Omaha’s streets and some who did venture out abandoned their cars in snowdrifts.
Veronica Rosman remembers hiking across the street with the kids to visit her in-laws, then deciding to spend the night rather than return home.
“The back door was covered in snow, and we couldn’t get it open,” she said. “My kids thought it was a blast.”
It was Omaha’s snowiest Christmas on record, with 5.8 inches falling on the holiday and 11.5 inches over the three-day storm — a far cry from this year, when Omaha’s white Christmas will be whatever is left on the ground after Wednesday’s Arctic blast is through.
Based on the historical record, Omaha has about a 1 in 3 chance of having a white Christmas, according to the National Weather Service. The city’s last white Christmas occurred two years ago, so a lack of snow Friday would be consistent with those odds.
So how is global warming affecting snow cover and the chance, in general, for a white Christmas?
Martha Shulski, Nebraska’s state climatologist, and Ken Dewey, professor emeritus of applied climatology, say the effect of climate change on snowfall isn’t clear-cut.
Global warming is creating opposing conditions in which bigger snowstorms are possible, but snowy days may become less likely. This is because the warmer the atmosphere becomes, the more moisture it can hold and the more it can snow. But as the atmosphere warms, that moisture is less likely to fall as snow.
(For Nebraska, 2020 so far ranks as the 21st warmest in 126 years of record-keeping, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Globally, the planet is experiencing one of its warmest years on record.)
Total snowfall doesn’t appear to be trending higher or lower, Dewey said, but there is a definite trend toward fewer days with snow on the ground. Lincoln and Omaha are seeing about 20 fewer days with snow cover over the last 30 years, he said.
“Have you noticed that snow doesn’t stay around as long?” he asked. “Used to be, people could count on snowshoeing and snowmobiling in the winter. You can’t do that any more.”
Lack of moisture can’t be blamed for a change in snow cover.
Looking just at precipitation trends, Nebraska has seen an increase in winter precipitation over the last 30 years, Shulski said. The state has gained an average of about three-quarters of an inch of precipitation during winter over that period.
Dewey and Shulski said spring, not fall, is seeing the sharpest declines in snow cover.
And even though winters in Nebraska are warmer than they used to be, in recent decades Nebraska’s winters have started getting colder again, especially in February, Shulski said. (Scientists believe that could be a counterintuitive consequence of rapid warming in the Arctic.)
“The main takeaway is that we are trending toward wetter winters,” Shulski said. “We expect this trend to continue. ... Looking long term, I would expect more precipitation to fall as rain since warmer winters are predicted in the long term.”