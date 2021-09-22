Rough Nebraska summer — drought, flooding, heat — reveals signs of climate change

This year’s rough summer — drought, flash flooding and a violent windstorm — is officially in the books, but not without providing an indication of how Nebraska is feeling the effects of climate change.

The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week. (The equinox will occur at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday when the center of the sun “crosses” the equator. Daylight and darkness also will be of equal length, and then from Wednesday on the days will get shorter until Dec. 21.)

Nebraska had its 16th warmest and 19th driest summer since 1895, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. It was the state’s driest summer since the devastating drought of 2012. Almost 85% of Nebraska was in drought or near drought as of last week, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Still that’s better than in mid-January, when the entire state was under drought.

Nationally, the last three months tied 1936 for being the warmest summer on record in the lower 48 states, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.