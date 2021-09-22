Rough Nebraska summer — drought, flooding, heat — reveals signs of climate change

This year’s rough summer — drought, flash flooding and a violent windstorm — is officially in the books, but not without providing an indication of how Nebraska is feeling the effects of climate change.
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week. (The equinox will occur at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday when the center of the sun “crosses” the equator. Daylight and darkness also will be of equal length, and then from Wednesday on the days will get shorter until Dec. 21.)
Nebraska had its 16th warmest and 19th driest summer since 1895, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. It was the state’s driest summer since the devastating drought of 2012. Almost 85% of Nebraska was in drought or near drought as of last week, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Still that’s better than in mid-January, when the entire state was under drought.
Nationally, the last three months tied 1936 for being the warmest summer on record in the lower 48 states, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Even though drought has ravaged the western U.S., average rainfall for the summer was the eighth highest on record across the lower 48 states. (For record-keeping purposes, the National Centers, the National Weather Service and their sister agencies define summer as June-July-August.)
Extreme drought across the western U.S. and in Canada contributed to wildfires that led to gauzy, smoke-filled skies and lowered air quality in Nebraska.
Nebraska hasn’t been spared from wildfires. Last week, the state declared an emergency as it battled two simultaneous wildfires in the Panhandle. The Vista Trend and Post fires, near Scottsbluff and Crawford, have burned more than 9,000 acres. The Vista Trend fire has been extinguished, according to KNEB radio, and the Post fire is 65% contained, state officials said Tuesday.
The efforts of hundreds of firefighters and other volunteers appear to have prevented any homes from burning, authorities say.
Martha Shulski, Nebraska’s state climatologist, said a takeaway for the public is: “Warmth, overall dryness, wildfires, smoke from wildfires and locally heavy rain events are all ways that we are feeling climate change.”
Ag sector being watched
Shulski said one of the key concerns for next year’s growing season is whether there will be sufficient rain and snow to replenish lost soil moisture and stave off worsening drought.
“Given the expansive dryness around the state and low soil moisture reserves in some areas, we’ll be on the lookout for the potential for good recharge,” she said.
Statewide, the most noteworthy storm was the hail and wind that swept across Nebraska the night of July 9-10, Shulski said. Damage occurred statewide. Winds were clocked at 86 mph in Alliance, 84 mph in Grand Island and 96 mph in Omaha, according to Shulski and the National Weather Service.
For Nebraska’s agriculture producers, the year thus far has been a mixed bag, but corn and soybeans are in relatively good shape, said Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The areas hardest hit due to lack of rain have been pastures and rangeland, so there’s concern going into winter about adequate feed for livestock.
“In Nebraska, we have more than 8 million acres of irrigated land, so when the harvest is all said and done, as a state we’ll probably have average to above average yields,” he said. “Again, realizing that pockets were affected by poor weather and windstorms.”
Damaging storms hit metro area
For the Omaha metro area, summer was punctuated by two devastating storms. On the night of July 9-10, one of the metro area’s most damaging windstorms on record left thousands without power.
The Omaha Public Power District said 188,000 customers in its 13-county service area lost power. Wind speeds were recorded at 96 mph at Eppley Airfield, according to the weather service, matching the confirmed record for the metro area. Stronger winds could have occurred elsewhere and been undocumented.
Then on Aug. 7, several inches of rain fell hard and fast over the metro area. Flash flooding filled low-lying parking lots, homes, apartments and businesses. Several people escaped with their lives when flooding filled a basement-level elevator in downtown Omaha. The full extent of the damage in Omaha isn’t known because no systematic damage surveys have been done.
Officially, the storm produced about 2 inches of rain as measured at Eppley Airfield, which isn’t particularly noteworthy. It was far shy of Omaha’s record for that date, 6.46 inches in 1999, according to the National Weather Service. And it wasn’t even the rainiest day of the summer. That occurred Aug. 31 when 2.64 inches fell in Omaha, according to the weather service.
The difference was the rate of rainfall and the location, said Clint Aegerter, meteorologist with the weather service office in Valley.
According to radar estimates, the rate of rainfall was at least 2 to 3 inches an hour, if not up to 4 inches an hour, he said.
The urban location of the rain, the already wet ground, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha, forecasters say.
That storm was symptomatic of another aspect of Omaha’s summer: relatively infrequent but heavy rains. The summer ranked 17th lowest (since 1871) for number of days with rain in Omaha, Aegerter said, but the summer ranked above average for total rainfall.
“In other words, ‘when it rained, it poured,’” he said.
Although it was a hot summer in Omaha, the city experienced chronic heat rather than record heat.
On five nights, two in June and three in August, Omaha remained so warm that it tied or set “nighttime” (technically “high lows”) temperature records. On only one day did the metro area set a daytime record. On June 17, the high reached 105 degrees, breaking the previous record of 100 set in 1918.
The weather service issued 14 heat advisories for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, the most since 2006, Aegerter said. Douglas County was included in nine of those advisories, more than double what’s average for the county, he said.
Symptoms of climate change
An increase in excessive warmth, especially warm nights, a worsening problem with humidity and heavy rains are to be expected with global warming, climate scientists say.
And while droughts and flooding occurred before global warming, climate scientists say their occurrence is more likely and potentially more intense due to the increased heat and moisture in the atmosphere.
In the context of climate change, Shulski said Nebraska summers have been getting warmer and precipitation — or the lack of it — has become more extreme. The state’s wettest and driest summers, 1993 and 2012 respectively, have occurred in the last 30 years, she said.
Increased heavy rains, like those that caused flash flooding in Omaha, reflect a trend that Shulski said she expects to continue.
The heat was tough on the landscape, said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, and many gardeners saw its effect through a lack of tomatoes and peppers until about August. (High temperatures render blossoms on tomatoes and peppers sterile, causing them to drop rather than set fruit.)
Humidity also was an issue, contributing to diseases and fungal problems on plants, Evans said, especially basil and lilacs.
It was a frustrating year, Evans said.
“Nothing was setting, nothing was turning because we had some really high heat,” he said. “A lot of us, our patience is kind of thin right now. Compounded with the heat, that was one more thing we had to deal with.”