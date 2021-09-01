This evening in Omaha: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
