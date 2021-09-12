For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
- Updated
Southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area, is under a flash flood watch, and south-central Nebraska is under the tornado watch.
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …