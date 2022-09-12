 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

