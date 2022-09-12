Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dras…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 57F. Winds N at…