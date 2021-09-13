 Skip to main content
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

