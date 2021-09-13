Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
- Updated
Southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area, is under a flash flood watch, and south-central Nebraska is under the tornado watch.
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…