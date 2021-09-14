Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.