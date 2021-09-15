Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.