Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
