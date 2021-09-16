Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
