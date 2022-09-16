This evening's outlook for Omaha: Mostly clear skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
