This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect d…