Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a f…
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in t…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…