For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
