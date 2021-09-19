Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.