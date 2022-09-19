This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods o…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a f…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in t…