For the drive home in Omaha: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
