This evening's outlook for Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
