This evening in Omaha: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. T…