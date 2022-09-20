 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

