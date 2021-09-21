This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
