Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

