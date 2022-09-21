 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

