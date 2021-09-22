This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Omaha. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
