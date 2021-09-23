 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

