Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
