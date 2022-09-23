Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Saturday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
