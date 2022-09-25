This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wil…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Om…