Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.