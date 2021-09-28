This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
- Updated
Temperatures on Sunday reached 89 degrees at Eppley Airfield, according to the National Weather Service. Similar highs are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
- Updated
Omaha's high was 93 on Monday, and Lincoln's was 94. The average high for this time of year is about 75.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…