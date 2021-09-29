Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Omaha set a record high on Monday but not Tuesday; rain and cooler weather is on tap.
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
Temperatures on Sunday reached 89 degrees at Eppley Airfield, according to the National Weather Service. Similar highs are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
