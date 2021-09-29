Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.