Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

