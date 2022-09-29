For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach…