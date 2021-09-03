Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.