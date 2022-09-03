Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
