Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.