Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

