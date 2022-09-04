Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.