For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area, is under a flash flood watch, and south-central Nebraska is under the tornado watch.
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
Once the rain moves out on Friday, skies are expected to clear and the weekend is forecast to be mild in Omaha and Lincoln.
Tony Luu said he and two friends were watching the storm when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious," he said.
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.