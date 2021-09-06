For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
