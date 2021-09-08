For the drive home in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area, is under a flash flood watch, and south-central Nebraska is under the tornado watch.
- Updated
Once the rain moves out on Friday, skies are expected to clear and the weekend is forecast to be mild in Omaha and Lincoln.
