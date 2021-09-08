Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.