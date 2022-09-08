This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
