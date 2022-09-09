 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 57F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hurricane Kay at sea, but lashes Mexico's Baja peninsula

Hurricane Kay at sea, but lashes Mexico's Baja peninsula

Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert