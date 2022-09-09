Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 57F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.