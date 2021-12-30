Several inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures set to greet Omaha

Most of the snow will fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Mead said, with wind gusts of 30-35 mph. The snow will be dry and fluffy, he said, so the area will get hit with lots of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

Some snow flurries already had begun in the area before 4 p.m., but the snow won't really pick up until about 3 a.m. Saturday, Mead said.

"Hopefully, the majority of people will be home and in bed when the snow really begins," he said.

Peak snowfall intensity probably will be from 8 or 9 a.m. through about noon in the Omaha area, Mead said.

12:15 p.m. Friday update:

The freezing drizzle and fog that has persisted into the early afternoon Friday was a bit unexpected, said Paul Fajman, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It was something the models were a little bit slow to pick up on."

Visibility is starting to improve in the area, Fajman said, but Omaha already has seen its high temperature of the day with a 30-degree reading around 9 a.m.

"The front has already come through and there is a lot of cold air behind that," he said.