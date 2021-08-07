 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorm blows through Omaha; flash flood warning in effect
Aug. 7 Omaha storm

Two bolts of lighting illuminate the sky over Omaha as a storms approach on Saturday night. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Storms pound Omaha Saturday night.

A severe thunderstorm downed trees and flooded streets in the Omaha area Saturday.

The storm, which moved into Omaha just before 9 p.m., prompted a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning that was set to expire 3 a.m. Sunday.

Water flowed through the Old Market in downtown Omaha, and ​streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha released an alert at 9:44 p.m. warning of flash flooding in Elmwood Park, at 72nd and Pacific Streets and on 67th Street near Baxter Arena.​

The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts up to 70 mph and penny-size hail. The weather service also received reports from Omahans of 3 to 5 inches of rain by 10 p.m.

Emergency scanner reports indicated that lightning may have caused a house fire in Elkhorn on Saturday night, and about 18,000 Omaha Public Power District customers were without power at 10:30 p.m.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

