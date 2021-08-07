Severe thunderstorm blows through Omaha; flash flood warning in effect

A severe thunderstorm downed trees and flooded streets in the Omaha area Saturday.
The storm, which moved into Omaha just before 9 p.m., prompted a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning that was set to expire 3 a.m. Sunday.
Water flowed through the Old Market in downtown Omaha, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha released an alert at 9:44 p.m. warning of flash flooding in Elmwood Park, at 72nd and Pacific Streets and on 67th Street near Baxter Arena.
The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts up to 70 mph and penny-size hail. The weather service also received reports from Omahans of 3 to 5 inches of rain by 10 p.m.
Emergency scanner reports indicated that lightning may have caused a house fire in Elkhorn on Saturday night, and about 18,000 Omaha Public Power District customers were without power at 10:30 p.m.
Reporting live from the Jones River pic.twitter.com/enNwCLPOzr— Adam Lassek (@alassek) August 8, 2021
855 pm: Severe storms are rolling through the Omaha metro area. These storms have the potential for up to 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Torrential rainfall is also occurring. #newx pic.twitter.com/wc1mJlbXLL— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) August 8, 2021