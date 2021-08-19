Severe weather predicted Friday afternoon in Omaha area; wind, hail, tornadoes all 'on the table'

A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Omaha metro area Friday, and the later of the two could bring severe weather.

The first line of storms will hit the Omaha area about 9 or 10 a.m. Friday, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, but those won't be dangerous by the time they arrive.

Depending on how those morning storms pan out, the next round could bring more hazardous conditions, she said.

Storms arriving about 2 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather.

"I would say anything looks possible with these storms. They could have strong winds and large hail, and tornadoes are on the table with this system," she said.

That storm system is expected to move out of the Omaha area by 8 p.m. Friday.

Forecasts will change quickly Friday, Gross said, so residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings — TV, radio, news alerts — so people don't miss anything.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.