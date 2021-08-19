Severe weather predicted Friday afternoon in Omaha area; wind, hail, tornadoes all 'on the table'

Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha
A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Omaha metro area Friday, and the later of the two could bring severe weather.
The first line of storms will hit the Omaha area about 9 or 10 a.m. Friday, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, but those won't be dangerous by the time they arrive.
Depending on how those morning storms pan out, the next round could bring more hazardous conditions, she said.
Storms arriving about 2 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather.
"I would say anything looks possible with these storms. They could have strong winds and large hail, and tornadoes are on the table with this system," she said.
That storm system is expected to move out of the Omaha area by 8 p.m. Friday.
Forecasts will change quickly Friday, Gross said, so residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings — TV, radio, news alerts — so people don't miss anything.
Here's what those severe weather warnings mean
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Issued when conditions are favorable for damaging storms to develop. These watches typically cover a large area and are in effect for several hours. If a watch is issued, people should think about what they’ll do if a dangerous storm suddenly develops. For example, if you have outdoor plans, have an idea where you’ll go for shelter.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
This is serious. It means that National Weather Service radar or a storm spotter has detected or seen a powerful storm. These types of storms are capable of causing serious damage, either from hail that is larger than an inch or winds that are in excess of 58 mph. These are targeted to just the area in the storm’s path, unlike a watch, which covers many counties. If you are outdoors and in the path of the storm, seek shelter or try to pull off the road to avoid driving in the storm. These storms can generate tornadoes with little warning.
Tornado Watch
Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. Watches are issued for large areas and generally for a long period of time. Sometimes watches cover portions of several states and can last for hours. Have a plan for what you’ll do if a tornado suddenly develops. More serious is a tornado warning.
Tornado Warning
Head for shelter! Tornado warnings are issued when radar has detected rotation in a cloud or a storm spotter has seen a tornado. Take cover immediately if a warning is issued for your area. Even though you may not see the tornado, it could be there, hidden in rain, or it could drop from the sky above you without warning. Warnings typically last about 30 minutes. Local sirens will sound when warnings are issued. But keep in mind that some sirens could be disabled by the tornado, so you may not hear one.
Tornado
A violent swirling column of air that stretches from a cloud to the ground, with winds in excess of 65 mph. Winds with a tornado can reach 300 mph or more. If you are watching a tornado and can’t tell what direction it is traveling in, then it is traveling toward you.
Funnel
A swirling column of air that extends downward from a cloud but doesn’t reach the ground.
Damaging Hail
Hail must be 1-inch wide to be considered damaging. Keep in mind that wind direction often determines which side of a building or car is damaged.
Landspout, Waterspout
A tornado that isn’t spawned by a powerful storm cell and typically stretches to the ground from a towering, but less threatening, cloud. A waterspout occurs over water.
